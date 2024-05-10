Apitoria Pharma's Unit VII completes USFDA inspection

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-VII, an API manufacturing
facility, of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Parwada Mandal, Anakapally District, Andhra Pradesh from 05 May to 10 May 2024.
The inspection closed with 1 observation. The observation is of procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time.
First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:03 PM IST