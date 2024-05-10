Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apitoria Pharma's Unit VII completes USFDA inspection

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-VII, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Parwada Mandal, Anakapally District, Andhra Pradesh from 05 May to 10 May 2024.
The inspection closed with 1 observation. The observation is of procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon