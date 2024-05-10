Apitoria Pharma's Unit VII completes USFDA inspection

The inspection closed with 1 observation. The observation is of procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time.

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-VII, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Parwada Mandal, Anakapally District, Andhra Pradesh from 05 May to 10 May 2024.