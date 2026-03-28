Saturday, March 28, 2026 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APL Apollo Tubes allots 22,379 equity shares under ESOP

APL Apollo Tubes allots 22,379 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
APL Apollo Tubes has allotted 22,379 equity shares under 'APL Apollo Tubes Limited Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme - 2019'.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 55,52,72,052/- divided into (27,76,36,026 equity Shares of face value Rs 2/- each) to Rs 55,53,16,810 divided into (27,76,58,405 equity shares of face value Rs 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Ambuja Exports starts commercial production at new Maltodextrin unit in Hubli

Gujarat Ambuja Exports starts commercial production at new Maltodextrin unit in Hubli

KNR Constructions bags Rs 1,734 cr NHAI project in Telangana

KNR Constructions bags Rs 1,734 cr NHAI project in Telangana

Power Grid commissions transmission system for power evacuation from Arun-3 (900 MW) HEP, Nepal

Power Grid commissions transmission system for power evacuation from Arun-3 (900 MW) HEP, Nepal

RBI explores e-cheques, tighter oversight for digital platforms in Payments Vision 2028

RBI explores e-cheques, tighter oversight for digital platforms in Payments Vision 2028

NHPC signs implementation agreement for two hydroelectric projects in Jammu & Kashmir

NHPC signs implementation agreement for two hydroelectric projects in Jammu & Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL Share PriceUpcoming DividendsGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol, DieselGold and Silver Rate todayStock Market CrashPetrol Excise Duty CutONGC Share PriceLPG Crisis