APL Apollo Tubes allots 22,379 equity shares under ESOP
APL Apollo Tubes has allotted 22,379 equity shares under 'APL Apollo Tubes Limited Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme - 2019'.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 55,52,72,052/- divided into (27,76,36,026 equity Shares of face value Rs 2/- each) to Rs 55,53,16,810 divided into (27,76,58,405 equity shares of face value Rs 2/- each).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:31 PM IST