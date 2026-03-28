APL Apollo Tubes allots 22,379 equity shares under ESOP

APL Apollo Tubes has allotted 22,379 equity shares under 'APL Apollo Tubes Limited Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme - 2019'.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 55,52,72,052/- divided into (27,76,36,026 equity Shares of face value Rs 2/- each) to Rs 55,53,16,810 divided into (27,76,58,405 equity shares of face value Rs 2/- each).

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