APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 10.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 5438.21 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 10.94% to Rs 263.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 237.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 5438.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5002.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5438.215002.817.567.44411.86364.31352.43309.95263.11237.17

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