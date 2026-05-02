APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 20.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 6075.98 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 20.89% to Rs 354.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 293.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 6075.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5324.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.91% to Rs 1203.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 757.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 22383.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19996.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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