APL Apollo Tubes incorporates SG Enterprise Soln to provide shared corporate services
APL Apollo Tubes announced that it has incorporated an associate company, SG Enterprise Solutions, which will provide common corporate support services to participating group entities through a centralised shared services model.APL Apollo Tubes has invested Rs 1 lakh in SG Enterprise Solutions by subscribing to 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. Following the investment, the company holds a 20% stake in SG Enterprise Solutions.
APL Apollo Tubes is Indias leading structural steel tube manufacturer. The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 5 million tons.
The company reported a 10.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 263.1 crore on a 8.5% increase in net revenue to Rs 5,606.7 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. Sales volume for the period under review was 744,823 ton, down 6% YoY.
The counter rose 1.41% to settle at Rs 2,198 on the BSE.
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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 8:31 AM IST