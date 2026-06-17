APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gains for fifth session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1850.3, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.86% in last one year as compared to a 3.09% fall in NIFTY and a 41.61% fall in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1850.3, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24044.25. The Sensex is at 77027.5, up 0.29%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has dropped around 1.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12881.5, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1855.5, up 0.6% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up 2.86% in last one year as compared to a 3.09% fall in NIFTY and a 41.61% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 93.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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