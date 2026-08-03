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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APL Apollo Tubes surges after recording PAT of Rs 263.1 crore in Q1 FY27

APL Apollo Tubes surges after recording PAT of Rs 263.1 crore in Q1 FY27

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

APL Apollo Tubes jumped 6.64% to Rs 1939.50 after the company reported 10.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 263.1 crore on a 8.5% increase in net revenue to Rs 5,606.7 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Sales volume for the period under review was 744,823 ton, down 6% YoY.

While EBITDA improved by 10.6% YoY to Rs 411.3 crore, EBITDA per ton rose by 17.9% YoY to Rs 5,522 in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 352.4 crore, up by 13.7% from Rs 310 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sanjay Gupta, chairman, APL Apollo, said: "The company reported Q1 FY27 sales volume of 744,823 Ton which was below our own expectations.

 

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The demand for the structural steel tubes was soft due to the geopolitical situation and challenging macroeconomic environment.

We expect demand conditions to improve in the coming quarters on the back of an improved government budget allocation for the infrastructure sector. We are ready with our capacity, product range, distribution network and brand pull. Henceforth we expect 2HFY27 to perform much better than 1H FY27."

APL Apollo Tubes is Indias leading structural steel tube manufacturer. The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 5 million tons.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 2:31 PM IST