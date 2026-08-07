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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

APM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Sales decline 10.97% to Rs 64.41 crore

Net profit of APM Industries reported to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.97% to Rs 64.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.4172.35 -11 OPM %4.801.29 -PBDT3.681.07 244 PBT1.86-0.83 LP NP4.44-0.62 LP

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 1:06 PM IST