Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 2.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.81% to Rs 5.79 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 2.88% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.81% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.74% to Rs 6.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.59% to Rs 20.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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