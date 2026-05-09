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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 2.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 2.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 27.81% to Rs 5.79 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 2.88% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.81% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.74% to Rs 6.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.59% to Rs 20.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.798.02 -28 20.7030.26 -32 OPM %41.8029.05 -54.5942.07 - PBDT2.341.55 51 9.3510.75 -13 PBT2.111.31 61 8.459.80 -14 NP1.071.04 3 6.957.22 -4

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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