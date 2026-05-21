Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 35.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 6605.50 crore

Net profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 35.86% to Rs 529.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 389.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 6605.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5592.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.29% to Rs 1941.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1445.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 25228.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21794.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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