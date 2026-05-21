Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 35.86% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 6605.50 croreNet profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 35.86% to Rs 529.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 389.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 6605.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5592.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.29% to Rs 1941.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1445.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 25228.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21794.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6605.505592.20 18 25228.5021794.00 16 OPM %15.3113.76 -14.9413.87 - PBDT945.90726.50 30 3556.202796.60 27 PBT721.50515.50 40 2680.102039.10 31 NP529.30389.60 36 1941.701445.90 34
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:05 AM IST