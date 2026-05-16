Apollo Ingredients standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.38% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of Apollo Ingredients declined 56.25% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.38% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 610.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.61% to Rs 4.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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