Apollo Ingredients standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 46.38% to Rs 1.01 croreNet profit of Apollo Ingredients declined 56.25% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.38% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 610.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.61% to Rs 4.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.010.69 46 4.903.07 60 OPM %9.9023.19 -18.983.91 - PBDT0.170.16 6 1.060.13 715 PBT0.070.16 -56 0.960.13 638 NP0.070.16 -56 0.710.10 610
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:09 AM IST