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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 168.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 168.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales rise 81.28% to Rs 293.26 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 168.71% to Rs 37.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 81.28% to Rs 293.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.21% to Rs 112.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.89% to Rs 904.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 562.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales293.26161.77 81 904.32562.07 61 OPM %23.0722.25 -24.1322.99 - PBDT61.7626.14 136 177.1197.88 81 PBT54.7922.00 149 154.8082.55 88 NP37.6214.00 169 112.9256.40 100

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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