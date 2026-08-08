Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 45.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 88.12% to Rs 251.29 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 45.38% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.12% to Rs 251.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.251.29133.5821.3830.6545.2629.7837.6725.2926.9118.51

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