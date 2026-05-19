Apollo Micro Systems jumps after Q4 PAT soars 169% YoY

Apollo Micro Systems surged 10.32% to Rs 343.20 after the defence and aerospace company reported a sharp jump in Q4 FY26 earnings driven by strong execution and healthy order inflows.

The companys consolidated profit after tax rose 168.7% YoY and 46.5% QoQ to Rs 37.62 crore in Q4 FY26. Net sales increased 81.3% YoY and 16.3% sequentially to Rs 293.26 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA excluding other income stood at Rs 67.64 crore in Q4 FY26, up 88% from Rs 35.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and 34.2% higher than Rs 50.39 crore posted in Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 23.1% from 22.2% in Q4 FY25 and 20% in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 54.79 crore in Q4 FY26, up 149.1% year-on-year and 73.6% quarter-on-quarter.

On the cost front, total expenditure climbed 79.4% YoY to Rs 225.61 crore. Raw material costs rose 78.5% to Rs 222.93 crore, while employee expenses increased 97.2% to Rs 13.45 crore during the quarter. Interest costs declined 14.2% YoY to Rs 9.08 crore, while depreciation expense rose 68.4% to Rs 6.97 crore.

For the full year FY26, Apollo Micro Systems reported net sales of Rs 904.32 crore, up 60.9% from Rs 562.07 crore in FY25. Profit before tax rose 87.5% to Rs 154.8 crore, while profit after tax surged 100.2% to Rs 112.92 crore. EBITDA for the year rose 68.8% to Rs 218.16 crore.

The company ended FY26 with a consolidated order book of Rs 1,432 crore as of 31 March 2026, providing strong revenue visibility ahead.

Commenting on the performance, Addam Karunakar Reddy, managing director of Apollo Micro Systems, said FY26 was a breakthrough year for the company, marked by its highest-ever annual revenue and profitability, successful completion of the IDL Explosives acquisition through Apollo Defence Industries Pvt Ltd (ADIPL), receipt of a DPIIT licence for UAV manufacturing and securing its first export order.

He added that another acquisition through ADIPL is expected to be completed before the end of the next financial year, which would further strengthen the companys organic growth and overall business capabilities.

Net cash used in operating activities stood at Rs 129.76 crore in FY26 compared with positive operating cash flow of Rs 10.24 crore in FY25.

Apollo Micro Systems is a Hyderabad-based defence and aerospace technology company engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of defence electronics, embedded systems, electronic warfare suites, electro-optic systems and weapon system solutions for the Indian armed forces and global customers.

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