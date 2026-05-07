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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Pipes consolidated net profit declines 89.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Apollo Pipes consolidated net profit declines 89.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 10.24% to Rs 347.02 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes declined 89.88% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.24% to Rs 347.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 314.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.06% to Rs 7.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.49% to Rs 1104.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1181.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales347.02314.78 10 1104.921181.64 -6 OPM %5.207.64 -6.028.10 - PBDT16.4825.47 -35 66.4889.96 -26 PBT1.4313.22 -89 9.6045.43 -79 NP0.999.78 -90 7.4932.65 -77

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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