Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 25.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.08% to Rs 182.35 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels rose 25.46% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.08% to Rs 182.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.01% to Rs 10.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.59% to Rs 631.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 541.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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