Apollo Sindoori Hotels standalone net profit declines 25.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.86% to Rs 96.64 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 25.52% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 96.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.89% to Rs 10.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 354.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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