Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit rises 241.77% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.20% to Rs 7335.67 croreNet profit of Apollo Tyres rose 241.77% to Rs 630.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.20% to Rs 7335.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6423.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.39% to Rs 1372.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1121.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 28470.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26123.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7335.676423.59 14 28470.6026123.42 9 OPM %14.5713.04 -14.5513.67 - PBDT1014.50755.81 34 3885.733213.68 21 PBT617.78378.75 63 2342.711715.31 37 NP630.97184.62 242 1372.421121.32 22
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST