Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit rises 241.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.20% to Rs 7335.67 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres rose 241.77% to Rs 630.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.20% to Rs 7335.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6423.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.39% to Rs 1372.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1121.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 28470.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26123.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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