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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.81% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.72-0.35 LP 1.351.19 13 OPM %-4.17148.57 -15.5636.13 - PBDT0.07-0.42 LP 0.420.54 -22 PBT-0.01-0.48 98 0.340.48 -29 NP0.06-0.30 LP 0.320.42 -24

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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