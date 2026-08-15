Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.120.20-8.3315.00-0.010.03-0.010.0300.02

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