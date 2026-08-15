Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.120.20 -40 OPM %-8.3315.00 -PBDT-0.010.03 PL PBT-0.010.03 PL NP00.02 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rubicon Research consolidated net profit rises 95.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Rubicon Research consolidated net profit rises 95.80% in the June 2026 quarter

ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nitin Fire Protection Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nitin Fire Protection Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:20 AM IST