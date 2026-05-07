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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apple and CleanMax enter into co-investing partnership for clean energy transition

Apple and CleanMax enter into co-investing partnership for clean energy transition

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Apple and CleanMax have entered into a strategic co investment transaction aimed at accelerating decarbonization within India's Commercial & Industrial (C&I) sector through scaled renewable energy deployment.

The partnership with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions reflects a shared long-term commitment towards enabling corporate clean energy transition, advancing low-carbon infrastructure, and supporting Apple's broader carbon neutrality goals. The development between CleanMax and Apple builds on their earlier co-investment partnership supporting Apple's India operations.

Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director and Founder, CleanMax, said, We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Apple yet again. At CleanMax, we see ourselves as a long term net-zero partner to corporates, and we are proud to continue working with a company like Apple that continues to push the ecosystem to think bigger, move faster, and build more responsibly.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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