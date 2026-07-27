Monday, July 27, 2026 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apt Packaging standalone net profit rises 18100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Apt Packaging standalone net profit rises 18100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 125.63% to Rs 10.74 crore

Net profit of Apt Packaging rose 18100.00% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 125.63% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.744.76 126 OPM %20.117.14 -PBDT2.150.31 594 PBT1.820.01 18100 NP1.820.01 18100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mishka Exim consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Mishka Exim consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

BKM Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

BKM Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tokyo Plast International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tokyo Plast International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 8.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 8.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

MHT CET 2026 Final Merit ListStocks to Watch TodayOil Price CrashQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceCanara Bank Q1 ResultsCommonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsSC on Student NEET Protest