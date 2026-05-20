Aptech consolidated net profit declines 63.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.48% to Rs 111.00 crore

Net profit of Aptech declined 63.97% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 111.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.27% to Rs 23.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 503.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 460.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

111.00118.69503.43460.102.636.556.266.306.5411.2546.0544.034.619.3038.0135.501.784.9423.5219.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News