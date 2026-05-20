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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aptech consolidated net profit declines 63.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Aptech consolidated net profit declines 63.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales decline 6.48% to Rs 111.00 crore

Net profit of Aptech declined 63.97% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 111.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.27% to Rs 23.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 503.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 460.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales111.00118.69 -6 503.43460.10 9 OPM %2.636.55 -6.266.30 - PBDT6.5411.25 -42 46.0544.03 5 PBT4.619.30 -50 38.0135.50 7 NP1.784.94 -64 23.5219.08 23

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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