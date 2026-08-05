Aptech consolidated net profit rises 13.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.06% to Rs 133.75 crore

Net profit of Aptech rose 13.67% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 133.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.133.75120.436.816.0912.5411.7410.319.727.656.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News