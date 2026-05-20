Aptech Q4 PAT falls 64% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Aptech's consolidated net profit fell 63.97% to Rs 1.78 crore, while revenue from operations declined 6.48% to Rs 111 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 50.38% to Rs 4.61 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 9.29 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 23.27% to Rs 23.52 crore, on a 9.42% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 503.43 crore in FY26 over FY25.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 202526, representing 45% of the face value.

Aptech is a pioneer in the non-formal education and training business in the country with a significant global presence.

Shares of Aptech fell 3.50% to close at Rs 95.25 on the BSE.

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