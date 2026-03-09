Monday, March 09, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
APTUS announces cessation of director

APTUS announces cessation of director

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

With effect from 08 March 2026

Aptus Value Housing Finance India announced that V. G. Kannan (DIN: 03443982) has completed his first term of five consecutive years as an Independent Director and has ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 08 March 2026.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

