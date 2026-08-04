Aptus Finance India Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 185.12 crore

Net profit of Aptus Finance India Pvt rose 5.73% to Rs 68.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 185.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 172.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.185.12172.2178.6382.6486.3787.1486.1487.1168.2264.52

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