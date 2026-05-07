Aptus Value Housing surges after Q4 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 261 cr

Aptus Value Housing Finance rallied 8.26% to Rs 289 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 26.05% to Rs 260.95 crore on 18.66% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 574.33 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 20.89% YoY to Rs 327.56 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

In Q4 FY26, disbursement increased 17% YoY to Rs 1,242 crore. Asset under management (AUM) jumped 21% YoY to Rs 13,107 crore in Q4 FY26.

The banks Gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio rose 33 bps to 1.5% as on 31st March 2026, compared with 1.2% as on 31st March 2025, while the Net NPA ratio stood at 1.2% as on 31st March 2026, up 26 bps compared with 0.9% as on 31st March 2025.

On as annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 25.52% to Rs 942.94 crore on 25.24% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 2192.23 crore in FY26 ove FY25. AUM stood at Rs 13,107 crore in FY26.

P. Balaji, managing director, said, Q4FY26 saw a further strengthening of our growth momentum, aided by technology enhancements and ongoing process improvements, alongside continued focus on credit quality. AUM grew 21% to Rs 13,107 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by highest quarterly disbursement if Rs 1,242 crore, reflecting growth of 21% QoQ and 17% YoY.

During the year, in line with our intent to on-board higher-quality customers, we discontinued sanctions below Rs 7 lakh. While this decision led to temporary moderation in disbursements in Q1 and Q2, we rebounded strongly in Q4. We witnessed this growth momentum continuing into April as well. This has helped set a strong foundation for sustained business momentum and reinforced alignment of field execution with our policies.

Looking ahead, with key initiatives underway we are confident of delivering 22-24% AUM growth in FY27. This growth will be supported by expansion in newer states of Maharashtra and Odisha and deeper penetration in existing markets, channel augmentation, higher average ticket sizes, calibrated lending rates on incremental loans, and improved productivity.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26. The board has fixed Friday, 15th May 2026 as the record date for dividend. The said interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration.

Additionally, the board also approved to offer, issue and allot non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore by way of private placement in one or more tranches.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India is a housing finance company with a network of 339 branches catering to over 1.88 lakh customers in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Maharashtra. The company offers home loans for purchase and self-construction of residential property, home improvement, extension loans, loan against property and business loans to the low and middle-income groups.

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