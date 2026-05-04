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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aquapharm Chemical reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aquapharm Chemical reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 9.00% to Rs 338.54 crore

Net loss of Aquapharm Chemical reported to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.00% to Rs 338.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 68.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 28.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 1442.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1419.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales338.54372.01 -9 1442.731419.80 2 OPM %8.4812.17 -11.0612.85 - PBDT3.8926.79 -85 55.4486.17 -36 PBT-32.01-5.14 -523 -87.93-41.92 -110 NP-23.711.42 PL -68.50-28.79 -138

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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