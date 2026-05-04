Aquapharm Chemical reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 175.83 crore

Net Loss of Aquapharm Chemical reported to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 175.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 85.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 78.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 793.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 766.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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