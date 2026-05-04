Monday, May 04, 2026 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aquapharm Chemical reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aquapharm Chemical reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 175.83 crore

Net Loss of Aquapharm Chemical reported to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 175.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 85.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 78.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 793.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 766.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales175.83184.61 -5 793.23766.99 3 OPM %12.5910.84 -12.6512.19 - PBDT2.977.15 -58 23.5815.70 50 PBT-29.24-20.62 -42 -104.97-98.41 -7 NP-24.98-15.78 -58 -85.34-78.02 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rhetan TMT standalone net profit rises 362.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Rhetan TMT standalone net profit rises 362.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 12.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 12.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sharp Investments standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sharp Investments standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Tacent Projects standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Tacent Projects standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Bansisons Tea Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bansisons Tea Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEStocks To Buy TodayWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026OTT Releases This WeekVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayIs Microwave cause Cancer? IPL 2026 Points Table