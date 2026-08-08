Saturday, August 08, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aqylon Nexus reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aqylon Nexus reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 28133.33% to Rs 8.47 crore

Net profit of Aqylon Nexus reported to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28133.33% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.470.03 28133 OPM %58.09-2300.00 -PBDT4.54-1.80 LP PBT4.26-1.84 LP NP4.26-1.84 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sharp India reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.76 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sharp India reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.76 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Swaraj Suiting consolidated net profit rises 83.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Swaraj Suiting consolidated net profit rises 83.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Jeena Sikho Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 28.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Jeena Sikho Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 28.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 20.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 20.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Powerica consolidated net profit rises 28.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Powerica consolidated net profit rises 28.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:15 AM IST