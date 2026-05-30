ARC Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 482.19% to Rs 4.25 crore

Net profit of ARC Finance reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 482.19% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.25% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 141.73% to Rs 6.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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