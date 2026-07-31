Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.92% to Rs 327.20 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 23.66% to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 327.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.327.20292.3620.5626.7167.4280.9444.2258.0130.6840.19

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