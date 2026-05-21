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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd, Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd and Man Industries (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 May 2026.

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd, Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd and Man Industries (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 May 2026.

Archidply Decor Ltd tumbled 14.14% to Rs 69.23 at 14:20 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69 shares in the past one month.

 

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd crashed 11.58% to Rs 20.16. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42382 shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd lost 10.45% to Rs 100.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 903 shares in the past one month.

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Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd fell 9.09% to Rs 23.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 279 shares in the past one month.

Man Industries (India) Ltd shed 8.65% to Rs 542. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21217 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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