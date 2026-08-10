Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd, Greenlam Industries Ltd, Diffusion Engineers Ltd and Atul Auto Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 August 2026.

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd, Greenlam Industries Ltd, Diffusion Engineers Ltd and Atul Auto Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 August 2026.

Archidply Decor Ltd crashed 16.73% to Rs 62.45 at 14:19 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 135 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 434 shares in the past one month.

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd lost 11.77% to Rs 1678.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1069 shares in the past one month.

Greenlam Industries Ltd tumbled 11.04% to Rs 243. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4828 shares in the past one month.

Diffusion Engineers Ltd fell 10.50% to Rs 393.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8004 shares in the past one month.

Atul Auto Ltd dropped 10.35% to Rs 516.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20747 shares in the past one month.

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