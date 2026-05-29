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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archidply Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Archidply Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales decline 17.32% to Rs 11.60 crore

Net loss of Archidply Decor reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.32% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.72% to Rs 46.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.6014.03 -17 46.3352.48 -12 OPM %4.145.27 -4.325.58 - PBDT0.440.45 -2 1.671.95 -14 PBT0.09-0.02 LP 0.150.10 50 NP-0.020 0 00.06 -100

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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