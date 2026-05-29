Archidply Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.32% to Rs 11.60 crore

Net loss of Archidply Decor reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.32% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.72% to Rs 46.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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