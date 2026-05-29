Archidply Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 17.32% to Rs 11.60 croreNet loss of Archidply Decor reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.32% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.72% to Rs 46.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.6014.03 -17 46.3352.48 -12 OPM %4.145.27 -4.325.58 - PBDT0.440.45 -2 1.671.95 -14 PBT0.09-0.02 LP 0.150.10 50 NP-0.020 0 00.06 -100
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:17 PM IST