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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archidply Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Archidply Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales decline 0.09% to Rs 11.05 crore

Net Loss of Archidply Decor reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 11.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.0511.06 0 OPM %-0.093.89 -PBDT0.010.23 -96 PBT-0.33-0.18 -83 NP-0.25-0.14 -79

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 1:05 PM IST