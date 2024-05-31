Archit Organosys consolidated net profit declines 7.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.43% to Rs 30.99 croreNet profit of Archit Organosys declined 7.73% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.43% to Rs 30.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.10% to Rs 3.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.42% to Rs 113.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content