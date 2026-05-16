Archit Organosys reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.47% to Rs 36.50 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys remain constant at Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.47% to Rs 36.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.01% to Rs 8.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 140.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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