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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arco Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Arco Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Arco Leasing reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %-133.33-60.00 -PBDT-0.11-0.03 -267 PBT-0.11-0.03 -267 NP-0.13-0.04 -225

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:59 AM IST