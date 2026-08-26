Ardee Industries standalone net profit rises 5.96% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 35.19% to Rs 338.81 croreNet profit of Ardee Industries rose 5.96% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.19% to Rs 338.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 250.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales338.81250.62 35 OPM %9.9013.44 -PBDT29.4328.26 4 PBT26.6825.42 5 NP19.9018.78 6
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST