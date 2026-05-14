Ardi Investments & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 70.64% to Rs 2.93 croreNet profit of Ardi Investments & Trading Company reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 70.64% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.79% to Rs 2.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.939.98 -71 2.9319.26 -85 OPM %3.07-15.53 -2.050.10 - PBDT0.09-1.55 LP 0.060.04 50 PBT0.09-1.55 LP 0.060.04 50 NP0.07-1.53 LP 0.040.06 -33
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST