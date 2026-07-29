Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 3424.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.71% to Rs 14.28 croreNet profit of Arex Industries rose 3424.00% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.2811.27 27 OPM %23.6015.00 -PBDT3.311.40 136 PBT2.250.34 562 NP8.810.25 3424
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:16 PM IST