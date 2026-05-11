Arfin India consolidated net profit rises 1186.79% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.00% to Rs 193.24 croreNet profit of Arfin India rose 1186.79% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.00% to Rs 193.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.85% to Rs 15.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 617.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 615.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales193.24153.37 26 617.99615.75 0 OPM %8.454.30 -7.475.90 - PBDT12.173.29 270 28.3518.44 54 PBT10.832.27 377 23.7114.38 65 NP6.820.53 1187 15.459.15 69
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST