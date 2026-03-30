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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arfin India receives order worth Rs 85.59 cr from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company

Arfin India receives order worth Rs 85.59 cr from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Arfin India has received a master letter of acceptance from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company for supply of product - AAAC Conductors. The order comprises an aggregate quantity of 20,400 KM, valued at approximately Rs 85.59 crores and is to be executed over a period of seven months.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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