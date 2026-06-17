Arfin India rises after inking MoU with Japanese firms

Arfin India rose 2.64% to Rs 98.30 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Arfin Titanium & Speciality Alloys (ATSAL), signed an MoU with Japan-based Toyo Denka Kogyo Co., JFE Shoji Corporation and JFE Shoji India for a strategic business collaboration.

The collaboration aims to explore opportunities related to the manufacture, supply, distribution and promotion of products and trade products while establishing a reliable long-term supply chain.

Under the arrangement, ATSAL proposes to manufacture products in India with technical support from Toyo Denka, while the JFE Shoji entities will coordinate commercial distribution and supply-chain activities. The parties will also explore long-term business opportunities and market development initiatives.

The MoU will remain in force for an initial term of one year and will be automatically renewed for successive one-year terms unless terminated in accordance with its terms. The company said that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the counterparties to the MoU.

Arfin India manufactures and trades in non-ferrous metals. The company reported a 1,186.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.82 crore on a 26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 193.24 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News