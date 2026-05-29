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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arigato Universe reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Arigato Universe reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Sales rise 25.64% to Rs 8.82 crore

Net profit of Arigato Universe reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 301.69% to Rs 28.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.827.02 26 28.607.12 302 OPM %4.20-5.13 -4.83-53.51 - PBDT0.30-0.10 LP 1.65-3.30 LP PBT0.29-0.10 LP 1.61-3.31 LP NP1.17-0.10 LP 2.27-3.31 LP

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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