Arihant Academy consolidated net profit rises 249.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 75.59% to Rs 15.68 croreNet profit of Arihant Academy rose 249.47% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.59% to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 104.72% to Rs 9.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.39% to Rs 63.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.688.93 76 63.4340.56 56 OPM %33.486.16 -22.2113.71 - PBDT5.681.56 264 15.507.52 106 PBT4.880.98 398 12.405.65 119 NP3.320.95 249 9.114.45 105
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST