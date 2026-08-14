Arihant Academy consolidated net profit rises 4.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.54% to Rs 22.00 crore

Net profit of Arihant Academy rose 4.59% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.54% to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.0017.2516.1813.743.883.162.762.432.051.96

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