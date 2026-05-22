Friday, May 22, 2026 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 93.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 93.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 5.83% to Rs 49.04 crore

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets declined 93.51% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 49.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.41% to Rs 31.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.77% to Rs 205.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 247.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49.0446.34 6 205.84247.32 -17 OPM %16.1532.05 -32.2637.62 - PBDT2.8111.36 -75 45.7077.02 -41 PBT1.9110.52 -82 42.2173.99 -43 NP0.507.70 -94 31.4658.70 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: ITC, Honasa Consumer, Aurobindo Pharma, Nykaa, Welspun Corp

Stock Alert: ITC, Honasa Consumer, Aurobindo Pharma, Nykaa, Welspun Corp

Autoriders International consolidated net profit declines 21.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Autoriders International consolidated net profit declines 21.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from Delhi Jal Board

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from Delhi Jal Board

Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Market slip in negative territory; FMCG shares decline

Market slip in negative territory; FMCG shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to watch todayUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookSpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance